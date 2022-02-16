H2O Innovation Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of H2O Innovation in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday. upped their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of H2O Innovation stock opened at C$2.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$212.36 million and a PE ratio of 85.86. H2O Innovation has a 12 month low of C$2.10 and a 12 month high of C$3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.52.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

