Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ HLG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,544. Hailiang Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.82. The company has a market cap of $350.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

