Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $66,679.00

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and $66,679.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00039093 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00105955 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

Hakka.Finance is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 358,478,013 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

