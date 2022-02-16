Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

HWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 308.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,936 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 364,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after purchasing an additional 220,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,464,000 after purchasing an additional 216,318 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HWC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.09. 353,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,858. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

