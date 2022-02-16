Handy (HANDY) Price Tops $0.0073 on Exchanges

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. Handy has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $115,942.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Handy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Handy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00044816 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.21 or 0.07102064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,013.87 or 1.00182045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00049639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00052183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002938 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

