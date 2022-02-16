Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Trading Up 3.1%

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN)’s share price was up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 7,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 73,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.89 million and a P/E ratio of -22.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.58, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

About Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN)

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

