HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Sold by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,229 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HONE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HONE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,004. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $778.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HONE. StockNews.com lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

