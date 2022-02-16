Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.12.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of HOG opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

