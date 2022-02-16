Harmony Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.26 Billion (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and $130.95 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Harmony has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.14 or 0.00231896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00039333 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,353,420,604 coins and its circulating supply is 11,708,846,604 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

