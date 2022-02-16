Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Capitalization Achieves $71.87 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $71.87 million and approximately $12.72 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $107.30 or 0.00244241 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 686,178 coins and its circulating supply is 669,763 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

