Hashgard (GARD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Hashgard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hashgard has a total market cap of $848,466.79 and approximately $85,063.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00039074 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00105797 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

