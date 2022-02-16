Hathor (HTR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.84 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. Hathor has a market cap of $168.59 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00044965 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.42 or 0.07115397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,075.83 or 1.00151835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00050421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00052827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002900 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 902,752,816 coins and its circulating supply is 226,807,816 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.