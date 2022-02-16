Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €170.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €170.00 ($193.18) target price from equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($168.98) price target on Sixt in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($184.09) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €153.39 ($174.30).
Shares of ETR:SIX2 traded up €7.00 ($7.95) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €147.10 ($167.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.47. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €93.35 ($106.08) and a fifty-two week high of €170.30 ($193.52). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €152.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 29.76.
Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.
