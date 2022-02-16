Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €170.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €170.00 ($193.18) target price from equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($168.98) price target on Sixt in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($184.09) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €153.39 ($174.30).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of ETR:SIX2 traded up €7.00 ($7.95) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €147.10 ($167.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.47. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €93.35 ($106.08) and a fifty-two week high of €170.30 ($193.52). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €152.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 29.76.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.