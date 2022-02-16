Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches Market Cap of $68.54 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $68.54 million and approximately $872,214.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.57 or 0.00005842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,965.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.73 or 0.07098217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00289411 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.75 or 0.00758567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00013180 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00009505 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00073375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.66 or 0.00410627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00215341 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 26,666,374 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

