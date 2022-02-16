Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.37, but opened at $30.50. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 2,265 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 9.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 546.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $522.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.