Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues Earnings Results

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

HE traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $39.74. 547,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,562. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.26. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

In related news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 188,605 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 289,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 33,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

