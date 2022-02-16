Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues Earnings Results

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.
HE traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $39.74. 547,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,562. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.26. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 188,605 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 289,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 33,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.
HE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.
Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.