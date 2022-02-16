Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.26

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.26 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.06). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06), with a volume of 960,075 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of £24.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)
See Also
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
Receive News & Ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.