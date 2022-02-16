Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.26

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.26 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.06). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06), with a volume of 960,075 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £24.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

