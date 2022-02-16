Head-To-Head Analysis: Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) vs. MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MOGU and Phreesia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $73.63 million 0.43 -$50.06 million ($0.92) -0.39 Phreesia $148.68 million 10.70 -$27.29 million ($1.61) -19.29

Phreesia has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MOGU, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MOGU and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU -137.53% -8.36% -6.48% Phreesia -40.51% -18.66% -16.22%

Volatility and Risk

MOGU has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MOGU and Phreesia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 0 0 N/A Phreesia 0 3 9 0 2.75

Phreesia has a consensus target price of $62.75, suggesting a potential upside of 102.09%. Given Phreesia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Phreesia is more favorable than MOGU.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.5% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Phreesia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Phreesia beats MOGU on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MOGU

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). The company was founded by Chaim Indig and Evan Roberts in January 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

