Head-To-Head Analysis: Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) vs. MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares MOGU and Phreesia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MOGU
|$73.63 million
|0.43
|-$50.06 million
|($0.92)
|-0.39
|Phreesia
|$148.68 million
|10.70
|-$27.29 million
|($1.61)
|-19.29
Profitability
This table compares MOGU and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MOGU
|-137.53%
|-8.36%
|-6.48%
|Phreesia
|-40.51%
|-18.66%
|-16.22%
Volatility and Risk
MOGU has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MOGU and Phreesia, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MOGU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Phreesia
|0
|3
|9
|0
|2.75
Phreesia has a consensus target price of $62.75, suggesting a potential upside of 102.09%. Given Phreesia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Phreesia is more favorable than MOGU.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
26.5% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Phreesia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Phreesia beats MOGU on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About MOGU
Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.
About Phreesia
Phreesia, Inc. is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). The company was founded by Chaim Indig and Evan Roberts in January 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.