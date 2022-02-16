Head-To-Head Comparison: Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) versus XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

XPeng has a beta of 7.46, meaning that its share price is 646% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares XPeng and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng -28.56% -12.10% -8.75% Ideanomics -108.04% -19.80% -16.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XPeng and Ideanomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $895.68 million 35.11 -$418.70 million ($0.83) -47.17 Ideanomics $26.76 million 20.27 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -3.21

Ideanomics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XPeng. XPeng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ideanomics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for XPeng and Ideanomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 0 9 0 3.00 Ideanomics 0 0 2 0 3.00

XPeng currently has a consensus price target of $53.57, suggesting a potential upside of 36.84%. Ideanomics has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 358.72%. Given Ideanomics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than XPeng.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.0% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

XPeng beats Ideanomics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

