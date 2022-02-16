Head to Head Contrast: Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) vs. Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) and Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Axonics and Becton, Dickinson and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics -47.08% -17.83% -15.01% Becton, Dickinson and 8.75% 14.87% 6.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Axonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Axonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Axonics and Becton, Dickinson and, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Becton, Dickinson and 0 4 1 0 2.20

Axonics currently has a consensus price target of $74.80, indicating a potential upside of 36.57%. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus price target of $276.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.61%. Given Axonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Axonics is more favorable than Becton, Dickinson and.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axonics and Becton, Dickinson and’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics $111.54 million 22.73 -$54.92 million ($1.83) -29.93 Becton, Dickinson and $20.25 billion 3.82 $2.09 billion $5.78 46.99

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Axonics. Axonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton, Dickinson and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats Axonics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women. The company was founded by Raymond W. Cohen, Guang Qiang Jiang, and Danny L. Dearen in March 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co. is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery. The BD Life Sciences segment provides products for the safe collection and transport of diagnostics specimens, and instruments and reagent systems to detect infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections, and cancers. The BD Interventional segment offers vascular, urology, oncology, and surgical specialty products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities, alternate site facilities, and patients via its Homecare business. The company was founded by Maxwell W. Becton and Fairleigh S. Dickinson in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.