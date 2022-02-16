Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of Healthcare Services Acquisition worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

