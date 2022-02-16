Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.09

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.09 and last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 1649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

HTLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

