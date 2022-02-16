Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.47 or 0.00211973 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00025078 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.98 or 0.00426343 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00060168 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

