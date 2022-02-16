Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Tops $3.68 on Top Exchanges

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.61 or 0.00289715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00013164 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001021 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000608 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

