Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.44

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 10851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Hellenic Telecommunications Organization alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.