Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Shares Down 1.5%

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO) shares dropped 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.56 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Approximately 7,974,230 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 7,680,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.68 ($0.02).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company has a market cap of £16.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.75.
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:HEMO)
