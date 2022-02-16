Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 31500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$8.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04.

Hemostemix Company Profile (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia, which is in Phase II clinical trial in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

