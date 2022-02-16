Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as low as C$0.14. Hemostemix shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 13,835 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$8.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04.

About Hemostemix (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia, which is in Phase II clinical trial in Canada and the United States.

