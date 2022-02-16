Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as low as C$0.14. Hemostemix shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 13,835 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$8.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04.
About Hemostemix (CVE:HEM)
See Also
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.