Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Short Interest Up 42.6% in January

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the January 15th total of 83,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 181,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 5,313.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after buying an additional 1,455,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,531,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 78,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HCIC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,945. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.