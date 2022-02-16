Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $83.46 and last traded at $83.46, with a volume of 1965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.84.

The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,937,000 after buying an additional 55,242 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 635.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

