Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.03. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $56.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 107,102 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

