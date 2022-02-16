Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.81

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.81 and last traded at $30.69, with a volume of 2907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.92.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.517 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.61%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 844.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 627,732 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 51,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 82,506 shares during the period.

Hess Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

