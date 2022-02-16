Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.47

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and traded as low as $13.31. Hexagon AB (publ) shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 299,505 shares trading hands.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexagon AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

