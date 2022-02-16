Hiblocks Reaches Market Cap of $25.04 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $25.04 million and approximately $129,155.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00044965 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.42 or 0.07115397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,075.83 or 1.00151835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00050421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00052827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

