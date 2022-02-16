HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 182.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.88.

NYSE SMG opened at $142.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

