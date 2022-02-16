HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,995 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,603,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,794 shares of company stock worth $18,016,444. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.11.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $211.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of -31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.59 and its 200-day moving average is $167.27.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.