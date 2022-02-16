Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.39 and a beta of 2.10. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

HGV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth $66,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

