Hive (HIVE) Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $440.13 million and approximately $9.64 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000634 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003835 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 396,843,458 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

