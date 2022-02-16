HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Update

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the January 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 74.0 days.
HLS Therapeutics stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.97. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. HLS Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $16.99.
HLS Therapeutics Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HLS Therapeutics (HLTRF)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.