HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Update

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the January 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 74.0 days.

HLS Therapeutics stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.97. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. HLS Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.