HollyFrontier (HFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
HFC opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.57.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
HollyFrontier Company Profile
HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.
