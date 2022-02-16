Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,590 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 246.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 41,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,619,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,490,000 after acquiring an additional 331,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after acquiring an additional 98,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOMB stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.74. 991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,593. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

