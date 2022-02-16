home24 (ETR:H24) Shares Down 3.5%

home24 SE (ETR:H24) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €8.55 ($9.72) and last traded at €8.66 ($9.84). Approximately 70,101 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €8.97 ($10.19).

H24 has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($26.14) price target on shares of home24 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of home24 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.30 ($25.34) target price on shares of home24 in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.14) target price on shares of home24 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is €10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.88. The stock has a market cap of $251.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

