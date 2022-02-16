Honest Price Hits $0.0186 on Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $351,967.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00044790 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.09 or 0.07074389 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,974.48 or 1.00609179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00048900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00051771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002947 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

