HOPR Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges (HOPR)

HOPR (CURRENCY:HOPR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, HOPR has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. HOPR has a total market cap of $47.58 million and approximately $639,665.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOPR coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.89 or 0.07128631 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,994.37 or 0.99882430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00050024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00052533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002930 BTC.

HOPR Profile

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 192,912,746 coins and its circulating supply is 149,013,129 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

