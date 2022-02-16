Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.07% of Hormel Foods worth $15,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average is $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $50.74.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

