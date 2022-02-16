Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.
Shares of NASDAQ HST traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 746,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,859,886. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83.
In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.35.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
