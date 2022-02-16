Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 746,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,859,886. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,336,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,192,000 after buying an additional 359,518 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 262.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 203,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 147,410 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,203,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,321,000 after buying an additional 107,574 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,291,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,467,000 after acquiring an additional 38,031 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 29,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

