Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.31. 11,836,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,984,145. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 29,939 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 128,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.35.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

