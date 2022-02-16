HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Holdings Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,792,847 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,392,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of HP worth $158,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in HP in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,427 shares of company stock worth $6,956,950. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

HP stock opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.