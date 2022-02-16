HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,178 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 11,304 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in HP by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $373,238.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,950 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.