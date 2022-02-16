Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of HPP opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -415.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,666.39%.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,402,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,920,000 after purchasing an additional 485,350 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,309,000 after buying an additional 706,138 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,518,000 after buying an additional 1,332,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,971,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,437,000 after buying an additional 721,964 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

